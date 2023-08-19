The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

AGNES GIVENS McCASKEY died peacefully at home at the Woodlands Retirement Community on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the age of 103. She had lived at Woodlands since 1996 after moving there with her husband Robert F. "Bob" McCaskey as charter members.

Agnes was born on March 24, 1920, in Monroe County, West Virginia, to Fulton Clay "FC" and Edith Patton Givens. She grew up in Beckley, W.Va., with her two sisters, Jean Givens Brubeck and Martha Givens Newman, both deceased.

