AGNES WATTS MILLS, 92 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Doug Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the Robert Vaughn Cemetery. She was born February 12, 1930, at Genoa, W.Va., a daughter of the late Tom and Elsie Ferguson Hill. Agnes formerly worked as a seamstress for Corbin Limited in Huntington and was a member of the Twelve Pole Valley Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ottis “Boots” Watts, and second husband, Jack Mills; two brothers, Charles Hill and Golden “Man” Hill; three sisters, Evelyn Thacker, Loeta Ferguson and Alice Faye Jones. Agnes is survived by one son, Otis Larry Watts and wife Darlene of Wayne, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Kelly Adkins (Bradley) of Lavalette, W.Va., and Gregory Watts (Rebecca) of Milton, W.Va.; five great-grandchildren, Lillian Adkins, Marshall Adkins, David Watts, Maria Watts and Kaitlin Watts; one sister, Donna Rowe (Leo) of Burbank, Ohio; two brothers, Billy Dale Hill (Ann) of Fort Gay, W.Va., and Butch Hill (Linda) of Genoa, W.Va.; and a special niece, Patty Cassidy. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

