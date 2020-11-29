AILETA JUNE GILLIAM PRESTON, 86, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens with her brother-in-law Arvil Maynard officiating. June was born March 7, 1934, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Bessie I. Thompson Gilliam. She was a member of the Spring Valley Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert Lee Preston; one daughter, Becky Ranee Preston, at birth; one brother and six sisters. She is survived by two daughters, Pandora Watts and Raymona Preston; four grandchildren, Tammy Watts, Jamie (Betty) Watts, Wendy (Dan) Tackett and Tiffany (Nicholas) McFann; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Alvie (Donna) Gilliam; three sisters, Judy (Bob) Riggs, Joan (Arvil) Maynard, Justine Trogdon; and several nieces, nephews and other family members. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. The family graciously requests that no flowers be sent. Social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

