ALAN RAY WARD, 68, of Barboursville, W.Va., died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his residence. Graveside services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Alan was born July 28, 1952, in Los Angeles, Calif., a son of the late Alfred Lee and Jean Walsh Ward. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Ronald L. Ward. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a retired maintenance supervisor from Marshall University. Survivors include one son, John Ward; two granddaughters, Haylee Ward and Katie Ward; and one great-granddaughter, Elaine Pernsteiner. One brother, Dale R. Ward (Carmella), survives him as well, and one sister-in-law, Barbara Ward, a host of nieces and nephews and longtime friend, Ronnie Copley. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A procession will leave the funeral home at 1 p.m. for Spring Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

