Albert Brooks Jr. Drake

ALBERT BROOKS DRAKE JR., age 79, of Madison, Indiana passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his residence after a short illness. Brooks was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 11, 1944, the son of the late Dr. A. Brooks Drake and Ruth Lindell Parsons Drake. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret Mullins Drake; his son, Albert Brooks Drake III (Bo) and his wife, Deborah Alvey Drake; his stepdaughter: Megan Mulvaney; his grandsons: Albert Brooks Drake IV (Boston) and Hunter Wayne Drake; and a very good friend, Bruce Tandy of Madison. He loved the Boys Scouts of America. By age 14, he was an Eagle Scout, had earned the BSA God and Country award, and was a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow, BSA's National Honor Society. As a young Scout camper, he relished Camp Arrowhead for three summers and then was elevated to a member of the camp staff for seven years, serving his last year as Chief of Staff, Program Director. As an adult, he completed Wood Badge training and served in many capacities for the Boy Scouts, including two years on the National Council. He stayed active in Scouting for more than 30 years. Raised in Huntington, West Virginia, he graduated from Marshall University in 1965 and 1966 and completed post graduate studies at The Ohio State University in 1968, was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war. He enjoyed writing and in particular daily devotionals for The Upper Room, which were published worldwide to over thirty-two million people. He was employed by H&R Block for 26 years where he was the Regional Director (Assistant Vice-President) for Ohio-West Virginia-Kentucky, retired for two years before establishing a second ten-year career in the financial services industry as a Registered Investment Advisor. He was a Gideon and an active member of Hanover Baptist Church. His passion was hunting, having hunted in Africa, Canada, and many states. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, and the Cleveland Browns. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison, Indiana and will be officiated by Pastor J.D. Traylor. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Hanover Baptist Church. Contributions can be made at the funeral home or online at www.lytlewelty.com.
