ALBERT L. “LEE” JORDAN, 78, of Kenova, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, with Pastor Rodney Dishman officiating at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, with the American Legion Post 93 Honor Guard conducting military rites. Lee was born December 19, 1942, in Kenova, W.Va., son of the late Albert W. and Mary Jane Conley Jordan. He was a retired social worker and was a member of the American Legion Post 93. Lee was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve with 35 years of service. He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Jean Jordan; children, Norman Romans, Kip Jordan and Heather Leigh Jordan; grandchildren, Ashlee Willis, Brandon Romans, Conley Rosser, Savannah Dudley, Jack Jordan and Ansley Romans; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Romans and Amelia Rosser; a very special family member, Tina Turner Sarver; and numerous other family members and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
