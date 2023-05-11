Albert Patten Anderson
ALBERT PATTEN ANDERSON, 82 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Andrew Tennant officiating. Albert was born December 17, 1940, in Elizabethtown, Ohio, a son of the late Pat and Della Bailey Anderson. Albert was an active member of White Water Township Volunteer Fire Department in Elizabethtown, Ohio for 18 years. After purchasing Anderson's Grocery from his parents, he helped his father build the mobile home park in Elizabethtown and later together with his brother-in-law, built Dry Fork Mobile Home Park. Albert was the former owner of Dock's Creek River Terminal and was instrumental in the building of Lavalette Golf Course with his father and two brothers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dale Anderson. He is survived by his wife Joan Lotton Anderson; daughter Sally Anderson; grandchildren Brandon and Alexandra; siblings Josette Hunt, Loren and Kenny and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

