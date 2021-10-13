ALBERTA FRANCES AUVILLE, 83, of Cabins, W.Va., widow of Paul Auville Sr., died Oct. 10 at her grandson's residence. She was a former home nursing aide. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Pine Street Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
