ALCINOUS "Al" LAKIN FERGUSON passed away October 10, 2022 at Teays Center in Hurricane, W.Va. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Ferguson and Zelda Billups Ferguson. He was raised in Fort Gay, W.Va., and graduated from Fort Gay Highschool. He moved to Hurricane, W.Va., in 1981. He is survived by his sister, Connie Berry of North Carolina; nephew, Mitch Smalley (Julia) of North Carolina; and special friend, Charolette Henson of Hurricane, W.Va. Al's wishes were to be cremated and a Graveside Military Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Woodmere Cemetery in Huntington.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you