ALDEN SIEGLE, 93, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born April 28, 1928, in Ceredo, W.Va., a son of the late August and Julia Christian Siegle. Also preceding him in death was one daughter, Betty Siegle Metz; one son, Johnny Siegle; one brother, Conrad Siegle; three sisters, Edna Sullivan, Beatrice Kennedy, and infant Helena Siegle. Alden was a veteran of WWII who served in the US Navy aboard the USS Leary (DD879). He retired from the Army Corps of Engineers where he was a maintenance technician, and he was a member of the Cyrus Baptist Church, Prichard. Alden enjoyed farming, family, and bluegrass music. Survivors include his loving wife, Marsha Siegle; one son, Andrew (Cortney) Blankenship of Prichard; granddaughters Bailey Blankenship of Prichard, Ladessa Swain of Kenova, W.Va., and Renee Siegle of Wayne; great-grandchildren Emily Swaine and Remington Williamson; and two very close friends, Steve Burton and Eugene Parsons. Funeral services will be held at noon on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Elder Roger Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in the Cyrus Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday.

