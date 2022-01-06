ALEXANDER NIELS JOHNSON, 22, of Huntington, father of Athena Renee, died Dec. 30 at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the trust that has been established for his daughter, Athena’s, name 529 plan ugift529.com. Use code J98-U5G; or to his favorite project, https://www.lastprisonerproject.org. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Camp Landing Entertainment District continues aggressive remodel of former KYOVA Mall
- Herd QB Grant Wells announces intent to transfer
- Sober living house sues city over business license denial
- Watoga becomes West Virginia’s first Dark Sky Park
- Marshall professor reinstated after political statements
- Young Thundering Herd player Jackson dead at 71
- BILLY DWAINE COOPER
- Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders’ call to intervene in Special Metals strike
- Dog Haus Biergarten opens first WV location near Barboursville
- Judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for Head Start program
Collections
- Photos: New Year's Day 5K at Ritter Park
- Photos: Art teachers attend professional development event at HMA
- Photos: 2021 News year in review by Ryan Fischer
- Photos: New Year's Eve celebration at Fun City
- Photos: Boys basketball, Chesapeake vs. Fairland
- Photos: 2021 News year in review by Sholten Singer
- Photos: Kids celebrate NYE at the Imagination Station
- Photos: Huntington St. Joe vs. Mingo Central, boys basketball
- Photos: MU women's basketball vs. Southern Miss
- Photos: Girl's high school basketball, Fairland vs. Ironton