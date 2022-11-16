Alexandra Rian Surratt
ALEXANDRA RIAN SURRATT, 33, of Huntington, passed away on November 9, 2022. She was born December 2, 1988, the daughter of Jim Surratt of Huntington and Beverly Janes Surratt of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. She graduated from Huntington High School and attended Marshall University. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Evan Surratt of Charleston, S.C.; an extended family that loved her dearly; and her two adored cats, Mia and Gracie. She had a quick wit, a kind heart, and a laugh that was contagious. She was a talented artist who was truly one of a kind and will be forever in our hearts. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Memorial services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

