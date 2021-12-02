ALEXIS “LEXI” KAY MASSIE, of Raleigh, N.C., gained her wings on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Lexi was born November 24, 2003, in Huntington, W.Va. She was a beautiful, intelligent and loving young woman, taken too soon from this world. Lexi was a devoted daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter and niece. She made her family so proud of all her accomplishments and was scheduled to graduate from high school a semester early due to her hard work and perseverance. Lexi was a loyal friend, always lending an ear to listen to others. She inspired everyone around her and had aspirations to attend college in a degree that would help others. Lexi enjoyed listening to music, taking trips to the beach with her family, and playing with her beloved dog, Russell. Lexi was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Kay Rowan of Milton, W.Va. Lexi leaves behind her mother, Meghan Rowan of Raleigh, N.C.; father, Adam Massie of Huntington, W.Va.; brother, Jeremiah Wilburn, and grandfather, Kent Rowan, both of Raleigh, N.C.; grandmother, Anita Rowan of Huntington, W.Va.; grandmother, Janet Weaver, and great-grandmother, Doris Rider, both of Ona, W.Va.; great-grandfather, Mick Rowan of Milton, W.Va.; and great-great-aunt, Sally Sovine of Culloden, W.Va. In addition, Lexi had numerous aunts, uncles and cousins that loved her dearly. A celebration of life service was organized by Lexi’s best friends in Raleigh, N.C., on her 18th birthday. A second celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Milton Baptist Church in Milton, W.Va.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest warrant issued for replacement worker at Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Huntington High tops Cabell Midland, advances to state championship
- Ironton man indicted on charges, including homicide
- Herd’s Huff comments on Virginia Tech rumors
- Police roundup: Woman arrested after girl reports assault
- Lyzenga leaves a legacy of peace, love and music
- Ironton man sentenced to prison on trespassing charge
- REV. JAMES WILLIAM DEMOSS
- JAMES PAUL DILLON
- Bond increased in Lawrence County cases
Collections
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, Class AAA state football semifinal
- Photos: Polar Express viewing and dinner with Santa at the Venetian Estate
- Photos: Small Business Saturday
- Photos: Huntington Turkey Trot
- Photos: City of Huntington Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Photos: 63rd annual Model Railroad Show
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before WKU game
- Photos: Crews battle fire at Wooten's Garage
- Photos: 2021 Ironton Christmas Parade
- Photos: Thundering Herd falls to the Hilltoppers, 53-21