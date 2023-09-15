The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Alfred George Duba

ALFRED GEORGE DUBA passed away on August 21, 2023, at his home in Huntington, W.Va. He was 83 years old. Born to Frank and Erma Duba of Braeholm, West Virginia, Al was the oldest of 12 children.

He graduated in 1958 from Man High School as the Valedictorian and subsequently enlisted in the Army. As a personnel clerk, he was posted to Heidelberg, Germany, where he learned German and many of the drinking songs the students sang in the taverns. The GI Bill enabled him to attend Marshall University, where he received his B.S. in Physics. While at Marshall, he worked full time as the AP Clerk at Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he met fellow Marshall student, Lucille May Smith. They married in 1964.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you