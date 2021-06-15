ALFREDA MITCHELL, 93, of Huntington, died June 12 at Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She was a retired head nurse of the Labor and Delivery floor at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 17 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.beardmortuary.com

