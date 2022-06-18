ALICE BURTON DORSEY, 77, of Kenova, widow of Charles "Curtie" Dorsey, died June 14 in St. Mary's Medical Center. A celebration of life will be conducted 7 p.m. June 20 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. She retired from Corbin Ltd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Backpack Ministry or the Shoe Ministry at First Baptist Church of Ceredo, P.O. Box 967, Ceredo, 25507. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you