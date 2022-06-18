ALICE BURTON DORSEY, 77, of Kenova, widow of Charles "Curtie" Dorsey, died June 14 in St. Mary's Medical Center. A celebration of life will be conducted 7 p.m. June 20 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. She retired from Corbin Ltd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Backpack Ministry or the Shoe Ministry at First Baptist Church of Ceredo, P.O. Box 967, Ceredo, 25507. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.rollinsfh.com.
