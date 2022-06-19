Alice Burton Dorsey

Alice Burton Dorsey

 SYSTEM

ALICE BURTON DORSEY, 77, of Kenova, left this life for her heavenly home on June 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. A celebration of life service will be conducted 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home with Eulogist JD Billups officiating. Born on April 16, 1945 in Washington, D.C., Alice was the widow of Charles "Curtie" Dorsey and the daughter of the late Kenneth B. Smith and Madeline Hecht Smith of Silver Spring, Md. Alice leaves behind three daughters, Teresa and Edmond Stephens of Wayne, W.Va., Tammie and Darren Perdue of Abu Dhabi, UAE and Valerie Holland, with whom she resided. Alice had two grandchildren who were the lights of her life, Caroline Grace Perdue of Columbia, S.C., and Charles "Casey" Perdue of Seattle, Wash. Alice is survived by extended family members and friends. Alice retired from Corbin Ltd. in 2004, where she worked for more than 30 years in accounting. Before Alice's debilitating stroke in 2009, she was a very active member at First Baptist Church of Ceredo. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Backpack Ministry or the Shoe Ministry at First Baptist Church of Ceredo, P.O. Box 967, Ceredo, WV 25507. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you