ALICE CHARLENE HICKMAN WILSON, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Hazel and Edward Hickman. She was a proud graduate of Huntington High School in the Class of 1953. Charlene was preceded in death by the love of her life, Clifford G. Wilson; beloved son, Clifford G. “Buddy” Wilson III; and brother, Robert “Bob” Hickman. She leaves behind her adoring family, including her daughter, Linda Lee Wilson (David) Spangler; son, Daniel Scott (Ann Marie) Wilson; granddaughter, Kristi (Philip) Hebner; great-grandchildren, Riley and Bryce Hebner; brother, Richard “Dick” (Judy) Hickman; sister, Nancy Hickman (Mike) McGraw; sister-in-law, Coby Clancy Hickman; loving nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. In addition, Charlene was cherished by a multitude of dear friends who considered themselves blessed to be included in her extended family. She was definitely blessed with the gift of hospitality. All who entered her home were immediately welcomed by Charlene’s contagious smile and her warm and loving demeanor. She had a gift for making people feel comfortable and special. Charlene’s talents were evident in numerous creative outlets. She was an exceptional seamstress, an avid flower gardener (it has been said that she could make anything grow!), and quite a yuletide enthusiast when decorating her home for the holidays. Charlene found great joy in socializing. She enjoyed sharing meals with friends at the MU Hall of Fame Cafe, Marshall football games and tailgating at every home game. It was obvious that she was an extreme fan of tailgating! Charlene was the embodiment of unwavering love, and she set a beautiful, lifelong example of godliness. Her boundless faith, especially in times of uncertainty and adversity, was an inspirational gift to everyone who knew her. She was fiercely devoted to her family. This devotion was especially exemplified through the endless care she so lovingly provided for nearly 40 years to her late son Buddy after he became physically disabled. She remained steadfast through life’s ups and downs because of her deep relationship with Christ. She exhibited an abiding trust that inspired others to weather the storms of life. Charlene was, simply put, a wonderful human being, and she will be sorely missed. A private memorial gathering to celebrate Charlene’s life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Pastor Robert Jones officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.rollinsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beulah Baptist Church (P.O. Box 421, Proctorville, OH 45669) or the Huntington City Mission.
