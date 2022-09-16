ALICE ELIZABETH SMITH, age 28, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
She is survived by her parents, Bunny and Paul Smith; her younger sister, Dr. Samantha Smith and the family dog, Ziva. In addition, a beloved aunt, Vicki Spears; two cousins, Matthew and Jason Spears and their families; and many other dear family members and friends greatly cherish her memory.
She is preceded in death by two grandmothers, Elizabeth Smith and Marjorie Kearns.
Although challenged with the mitochondrial disorder from birth, Alice's heart was full of love and laughter for those who knew her. She enjoyed drawing and coloring, listening to music, and eating, as long as everyone was willing to share their food with her.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. A short graveside prayer and committal at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va., will follow the service.
Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation for the benefit of the Hoops Family Children's Hospital or to the Huntington Ronald McDonald House for the playroom project.
