ALICE FAY ADAMS LEMASTER, 79, of Huntington, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 9, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Alice was born on June 28, 1942, in Otway, Ohio, to the late Leroy and Clara Hoffer Adams. She was a graduate of Otway High School and graduated from Beauty School in Portsmouth, Ohio. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Billy Allen LeMaster, on July 9, 2016; a sister, Annabelle Adams Austin; and brothers, Tim Adams and Larry Joe Adams. Left behind to cherish her memory are three children, Gina Greene, Billy Allen (Lisa) LeMaster II, and Nikki (Charley) Wood; six grandchildren: Joshua (Victoria) Greene, Ciara LeMaster (Matt Myles), Nicholas (Jessica) Greene, Katie (David) Wendell, Christopher (Haley) LeMaster, Jacob Wood; eight great-grandchildren: Dakota Greene, Mila Myles, Eliona LeMaster, Makzim Wilson, Easton LeMaster, Emmett LeMaster, Joshua David Greene II, and Abby Wendell; brothers, Kenny Adams and Tom Adams; sisters, Sally Adams Cunningham and Sherry Adams Mehaffey; as well as many nieces and nephews. Alice also leaves behind her dogs that she loved dearly, Bella, Coco and Lilly. Alice was a charter member of Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, a homemaker, and a deeply devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her love for Christ was demonstrated in the love she had and daily showed for her family, children, and grandchildren. She was the kindest and sweetest woman and a wonderful role model; her example will live on in all who knew and loved her. Visitation services will be held at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, on Wednesday, October 13, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life immediately following at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you