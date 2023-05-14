ALICE HOUCHIN BOBERSKY, 75 of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 5, 2023. She was born on January 6, 1948, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Julian and Letha Mae Hardwick Houchin. Alice was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist church when she resided in Huntington and Wellspring Church in Myrtle Beach, where she was a greeter on Sunday mornings. Her husband's career with Chessie System/CSX railroad took them to many amazing cities throughout the east coast, where she met and kept many lifelong friends. They eventually ended up back in Huntington where they lived until they moved full time to Myrtle Beach. Alice was very involved with the Junior League of Huntington, the Agape class at Fifth Avenue Baptist, The Grande Dunes Life Group, played in many bridge groups, and women's golf leagues in Huntington and Myrtle Beach. Alice was a natural at sales and held various positions throughout her life, but her true passion was helping people at Weight Watchers. She was such an encourager and her role as an instructor was a natural fit for her. She always made everyone feel beautiful! Alice is survived by her loving husband of almost 55 years, Albert "Bo" Bobersky; her sister, Julie Houchin Ferguson of Chesapeake, Ohio; children Bradley P. Bobersky and wife Missy of Huntington; Amy B. Jimenez and husband Kevin of Charleston, South Carolina; her grandchildren whom she adored, Meredith Bobersky, Julia Bobersky, Bradley Bobersky II, Avery Jimenez, Bo Jimenez, and several nieces and nephews. There was no one else like Alice. When she walked into the room, she immediately lit up the room. She never met a stranger and made everyone feel like the most important person in the world, even if it was the first time they had met. She was funny, spunky, joy-filled, loving, kind, and had the strongest faith. She loved the Lord and acted as His hands and feet on this earth, loving and serving everyone she met with a joyful, welcoming heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Honoring Alice's wishes, services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the "Alice Bobersky Memorial Fund" at https://ppay.co/Rx4oaJ_5Gbs or mailed to Wellspring Church PO Box 7710 Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. Online memories, photos and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputy who fatally struck teen while driving cruiser won't face charges
- Frito-Lay's new $16 million distribution center unveiled in Scott Depot
- Rice transfer quarterback commits to Marshall
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Golf course's opening next phase of Grand Patrician project in Milton
- Punter turned bunter helps Highlanders rally by Knights
- Thomas Edwin Nash
- Police roundup: Huntington Police investigate small business break-in
- Orval Restaurant Group continues to grow in Tri-State
- BUSINESS BEAT: Takaya restaurant coming to former Golden Corral location
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland Prom 2023
- Photos: Grand Patrician Resort Golf Course grand opening
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: Ribbon cutting for Frito-Lay's new distributing center
- Photos: Huntington baseball defeats Cabell Midland, 6-4
- Photos: Spring Valley baseball defeats Huntington, 7-1
- Photos: Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Milton Elementary
- Photos: Sectional final, Cabell Midland defeats Lincoln County 3-2
- Photos: Section 1 baseball tournament, Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Tri-State STEM+M graduation