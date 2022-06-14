Thunderstorms, some heavy in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Record high temperatures expected. High around 95F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch..
ALICE JANE HILES, 82, of Newnan, Ga., formerly of Milton, W.Va., was called to her Heavenly home on June 13, 2022. She was born September 16, 1939, in Fort Fairfield, Maine. She is survived by her children and their spouses Cheryl Rife and Mike Jones of St. Albans, W.Va., and Kevin and Shirley Hiles of Newnan, Ga., with whom she made her home; four grandchildren, Josh and Melissa Rife and Steven and Emily Hiles; and three great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
