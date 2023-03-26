ALICE KAY DEMPSEY, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Services will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Allen Stewart officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior to funeral services at the funeral home. She was born August 2, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Howard Williams and Betty Wintz Blake and husband, Charles Blake. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Karen Ferris. Alice was a former accountant for Bazaar Home Fashions. She is survived by her husband, David Allen Dempsey; two daughters and a son-in-law, Jenine and Freddie Fugate of Milton, W.Va., and Jamie Dempsey of Huntington; a son, David Dempsey (Cynthia Adkins) of Huntington; sisters, Diane (Tim) Sowards, Barbara Terry and Paula Williams all of Huntington; brothers, John Williams of Huntington and Charlie (Stephanie) Blake of Milton, W.Va.; ten grandchildren: Brittany Dempsey, Jerika Dempsey, Tiana Dempsey, Damien Dempsey, Abrian Adkins, Alycia Dempsey, Justyce Johnson, Dayjah Dempsey, Devin Chatterton and Jalyn Dempsey; four great-grandchildren and three on the way. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

