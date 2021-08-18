ALICIA ANN ANDERSON, 60, of Huntington, died Aug. 15 at home. She was an operating room nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Rite of Christian Burial will be conducted 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Donations may be made to Huntington Prep International Academy at WesBanco. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

