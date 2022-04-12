ALICIA LAINE WADE, 61, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Alicia was an employee of the United States Army Corps of Engineers where she was recognized and given many awards for outstanding achievements as a civilian employee. She was preceded in death by her mother, Tonopah Stowers Cox. Alicia is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Steven Wade; daughter, Jessica (Evan) Tolley; brothers, Kenneth (Viktoriya) Scruggs and Doug (Trish) Stowers; sister, Vicki Cox; and granddaughter, Ramona Lynn Tolley. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, W.Va., with Pastor Jimmy Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Family and friends will gather one hour before the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
