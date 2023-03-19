Alissa Bosley Rayfield
ALISSA BOSLEY RAYFIELD, 45, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was born October 29, 1977, in Huntington, W.Va., and a 1995 graduate of Vinson High School. Survivors include her father, Jeffery (Victoria) Bosley of Branchland, W.Va.; her mother, Debra (Jesse) Watts of Ashland, Ky.; two children, T.J. Rayfield of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Lily Jane Lester of Huntington; her fiancé, James Hobbs of Huntington; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

