ALLEN BRUCE SPROUSE departed this world Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born November 22, 1942, in St. Albans, W.Va., a son of the late Randolph and Hazel Gang Sprouse. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Saunders; a sister, Marvina Saunders; and a son, Scott Sprouse. Bruce leaves behind his heartbroken, loving and devoted wife Beth Sprouse; one daughter, Leigh Anne Sprouse; stepsons, Jason Mathis (Nichole), Jeremy Mathis; and his granddaughter Sophia Bokone who he adored. Bruce attended Cabell County Schools, first at Hite Elementary, Barboursville and Beverly Hills Junior High. At Huntington East High School, he was a drummer and wore a kilt in the marching band. Bruce was a Huntington Police officer for 27 years and retired as a sergeant in the Traffic Division. He was happy to have a new cruiser and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. During these years he also owned and operated the Huntington Yacht Club. After retirement, he worked another 19 years as a federal guard. Bruce's personality was larger than life, and he loved to tell jokes even if he forgot the punch line. He never met a stranger and made friends easily. He almost had a sixth sense about a person, which served him well in all aspects of his life. He loved the Huntington Police Department and was an FOP member for years. He was a policeman at heart until his final call on Tuesday. Bruce's stories of his adventures are surely world-famous as we still recall them and relive his zest for life. He will be sorely missed by many, especially his heartbroken wife. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, September 2 at Central Christian Church, 1202 5th Avenue, where Bruce was a third-generation member. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, and from 11 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Huntington Foundation, c/o Steve Compton, Huntington Police Department, 675 10th Street, Huntington, WV. You may request that donations be directed to the Motor Unit. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
