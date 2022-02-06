ALLEN HELMSTETLER (Lendsy), of Hagerman, N.M., born June 20, 1970, passed away January 19, 2022. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Deloris Helmstetler, and his brother, Johnny Lovejoy. He was born in Huntington and raised in Roswell, N.M. He has four children, Jason Helmstetler of South Point, Ohio, Allen Helmstetler Jr. of Las Cruces, N.M., Lendsy and Gabriel Helmstetler of Huntington; two brothers, Michael Lovejoy Sr. of Hagerman, N.M., and Norman Helmstetler of Claremore, Okla. Allen will be dearly missed. Interment will take place in Hagerman, N.M.

