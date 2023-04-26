Allen Jay Parsley
ALLEN JAY PARSLEY, 64 of Huntington, went home to be with his Lord on April 22, 2023.

Allen "Sock" was born December 21, 1958, in Williamson, West Virginia, the son of Betty Parsley and the late Allen Jay Parsley. Allen attended Lenore High School and received a mining engineering degree from West Virginia University. He worked at American Water for 35 years in various positions including operations manager and senior engineer.

