ALLEN JAY PARSLEY, 64 of Huntington, went home to be with his Lord on April 22, 2023.
Allen "Sock" was born December 21, 1958, in Williamson, West Virginia, the son of Betty Parsley and the late Allen Jay Parsley. Allen attended Lenore High School and received a mining engineering degree from West Virginia University. He worked at American Water for 35 years in various positions including operations manager and senior engineer.
Allen had many joys; he liked sharing road trips, neighborhood walks, and peach tea with the love of his life, Beth. His faithfulness as a loving husband and father was evident to all who knew him. He left an enduring legacy of a gentle and joyful faith in Christ. He was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, where he served as a Bible study teacher and preschool volunteer.
Allen was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Carole Parsley Vagott. He leaves behind his bride of thirty-five years, Beth; his children, Katie (James) Eminger and Zane (Tory) Parsley; his grandchildren, Hadley, Lazarus, Isaiah, Ulysses and Emery; his siblings, John (Dyann) Parsley and Teresa (Mike) Matney; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, followed by a graveside service at Woodmere Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Gideons International or Water for People.
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary & Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705 is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
