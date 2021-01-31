ALLEN JOHN WILKINS, Ph.D., of Verona, Wisconsin, and formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, died on January 14, 2021, of COVID-19, at the age of 75. Al was born on June 22, 1945, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Walter and Margaret “Meg” Dunn Wilkins. Raised in Indianapolis among a loving family, Al attended Culver Military Academy (Culver, Indiana) from 1962-1963 and was a 1964 graduate of Howe High School in Indianapolis. Al considered his time at Culver to be the greatest and most formative experience of his life, and credited the school for instilling in him the skills of leadership, discipline and organization. He also learned to sail and row there on Lake Maxinkuckee, and spent many glorious summers with his Dunn family relatives at their homestead on Batchawana Bay in Ontario, Canada. Al was a member of the naval ROTC cadet corps at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW), where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1969. Al taught economics at UW for many years while pursuing his Master’s and Doctor of Philosophy degrees — which he received from that institution in 1971 and 1984, respectively. He then moved to Huntington, West Virginia, where he was a professor in the Department of Economics at Marshall University from 1985-2015 and also coached the rugby team. Al relocated to Verona, Wisconsin, in 2016 to be closer to his daughter, Lisa-Ashley Wilkins Smith, son-in-law, David Smith, and grandchildren, Jordan Allen and Lauren Reagan Smith — all of whom survive him. He was predeceased by his parents and beloved older brother, William “Bill” Wilkins. Al is also survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Wilkins of Indianapolis, and former wives, Susan Drummond Savage of Madison, Wisconsin, and Sara Leuchter Wilkins of Mequon, Wisconsin, as well as many nieces and nephews. Al deeply loved his family, his dogs and his motorcycles, and is remembered for his intellect, earnestness, decency, wicked sense of humor and mastery of woodworking. Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service will be held this summer at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, where Al’s ashes will be interred alongside many generations of the Wilkins family. Donations in Al’s memory may be made to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701.

