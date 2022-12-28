ALLISON LEIGH WEST, age 59, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. She was born July 11, 1963, in Huntington, West Virginia, and grew up across the river in Proctorville, Ohio. Allison is survived by loving husband of 25 years, Charles T. West, mother Alice Delma Stevens; sister Rebecca Chapman and brother-in-law Chip Chapman; sister Jennifer Stevens; sister-in-law Bronwyn West; niece Emily Chapman; nephew Joe Chapman; lifelong best friend Jenny Fultz; and furry friends Viola and Lucky, along with other dear family and friends. She is preceded in death by father Roy F. Stevens. Family will receive friends Friday, December 30, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Schoedinger Worthington Funeral Home, 6699 N High St., with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for full obituary.

