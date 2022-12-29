Alma Blanche Stewart
ALMA BLANCHE STEWART, 86 of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Greg Tomlinson at noon on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Alma was born on October 27, 1936, in Wilsondale, W.Va., to the late Marlin Henry and Reba Irene Marcum Smith. She was a homemaker in her own home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James "Bud" Stewart; one brother, Gene Damron; and two sisters, Bernice Stowers and Erma Ramey. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Rodney) Chapman; her son, Clinton James Stewart; two grandchildren, Joshua Chapman and Ethan Chapman; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

