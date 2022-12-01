ALPHA MAE DYER, formerly of Cove Gap, widow of Oscar Dyer, died Nov. 27 in Indianapolis, Ind. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Lucy Miller Cemetery on Lick Creek. Visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the funeral home. There was a visitation in Indiana from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main St., Beech Grove.

