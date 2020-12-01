ALTA MAE BALL, 96 of Huntington, widow of Joseph David Ball, died Nov. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements www.regerfh.com.

