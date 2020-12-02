ALTA MAE BALL went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church, by Pastor Tim Jayne. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Alta was born March 13, 1924, in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Byron and Bertha Smith Donahoe and was a retiree of Owens-Illinois Glass Co. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph David Ball; one son, Darrell Lee Spreacker; and eleven brothers and sisters. Surviving her are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Donald A. and Michelle Spreacker, Gary M. Spreacker; and one daughter and son-in-law, Alta Lynn and David Ball; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Gazell Quinn; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that donations may be made to the Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church building fund. Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 872 Buffalo Creek Road, Huntington, WV 25704. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

