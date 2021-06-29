ALVA EDWARD JOHNSTON SR., 91, of Huntington, husband of Mildred Carol Johnston, died June 27 in Huntington Health and Rehab. He retired from Crane Supply. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 30 at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will be 11 a.m. July 1 in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be after 11:30 a.m. June 30 at the church. Arrangements are with Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com

