ALVIN GRAY "FARMER" HEDRICK, 84 of Culloden, W.Va., passed away January 16, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born March 24, 1938, in Institute, W.Va., a son of the late William Henry and Sylvia Katherine Bryant Hedrick. He was also preceded in death by nine siblings. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #139, Hurricane. He is survived by his loving wife Florence Marie Chapman Hedrick; one daughter, Connie Hedrick-Johnson; two siblings, Robert Hedrick (Barbara) and Ruby Bowles; two grandchildren, Autumn Marie Johnson and Austin Elijah Johnson; one great-grandson, Gatlin Gray Cmiel-Johnson; and special friends Homer Cardwell, Gale Freeman, Jackie Clark and Jack Adkins. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will be in Valley View Memorial Park, and will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV, 25702. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

