ALYSSA KAY PERDUE, 28, of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Denver Health Medical Center, Denver, Colo. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, conducted by Arnold Sullivan. Burial with military rites will follow at Crooks Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. She was a veteran of the US Air Force and an accountant. She was born on May 26, 1992, in Minot, N.D., the daughter of Mike Perdue of Huntington, W.Va., and Sheri Stromberg of Minot, N.D. She is survived by special friend, Krystal Thomas; sister, Ashley (Justin) Wince, and nephew, Kaiden Clark of Huntington, W.Va.; brother, Austin Perdue of Morgantown, W.Va.; maternal grandfather, Brian Strand of Las Vegas, Nev., and paternal grandfather, Ronald Perdue of Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandmothers, Kay Strand of Minot, N.D., and Carol Perdue of Huntington, W.Va., and a sister, Allison Perdue of Minot, N.D. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you