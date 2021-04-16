ALYSSA KAY PERDUE, 28, of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Huntington, died April 12 in Denver Health Medical Center. She was an accountant. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 18 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial following in Crook Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Social distance and masks are required. www.regerfh.com

