AMANDA JANE BONNER CREMEANS, 38, of Barboursville, wife of Anthony Cremeans II "Peanut," passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be private. She was born June 27, 1984, at Clarksburg, W.Va., daughter of Jane Smith Bonner Flor and Lawrence A. Flor of Middlebourne, W.Va., and the late Donald R. Bonner. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and nephew Everett Flor. Survivors include her pride and joy and loving son, Tanner Austin Brown; grandmother Doris "Toto" Flor of Wheeling, W.Va.; siblings Jacob Bonner (Emily), of Pennsboro, W.Va., Andy (Amy) Flor of Uniontown, Ohio, and Alyson Scheidler (Dr. Justin) of Hinckley, Ohio; nieces and nephews Elliott, Charlotte, Dakota, Clayton, Sawyer, Jasper, Treyton, and Cohan; sister-in-law and special caretaker Chastity Cremeans of Hurricane, W.Va., Lakisha Cremeans and Justin Scarberry of Huntington; godson Leo (and Caroline Jane); sister-cousin Holly (Jeremy) Mount, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Amanda graduated from Tyler Consolidated H.S. in 2002, WVU, and Ohio University with a Masters in Speech-Language Disorders. She was a practicing SLP most recently with Linguacare Associates at St. Mary's Medical Center, of which Vicky, Jackie, Beth and Julie were ardent supporters of her and our family throughout her extended illness. Amanda battled breast cancer valiantly and with much strength and courage for many years. She and her family are forever grateful for all the soldiers in Amanda's Army! Her many special friends and neighbors. One special Physician and dear friend, Dr. Arvinder Bir, who treated her with such dignity, love, and compassion. A special thanks to SMMC Infusion Center, Hospice of Huntington, E. Allen Smith and family, Sheriff Chuck Zerkle and his Deputies for their love and compassion. Amanda was blessed to have many special relationships with so many people. Her favorite scripture was Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pink Daisy Project in Amanda's name: 15600 NE 8th St #632 Bellevue, WA 98008, or Tanner A. Brown savings account for education at City National Bank. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
