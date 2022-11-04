AMANDA JANE BONNER CREMEANS, 38 of Barboursville, wife of Anthony Cremeans II, died Nov. 3. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pink Daisy Project: 15600 NE 8th St #632 Bellevue, WA 98008, or Tanner A. Brown savings account for education at City National Bank. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you