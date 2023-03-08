AMBER NICHOLE HUFFMAN, 20 of St. Albans, W.Va., passed away March 3, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Larry Skidmore. She was born October 17, 2002, in Huntington, a daughter of Scotty Huffman of Salt Rock and Crystal Chapman of St. Albans. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by two sisters, Kayla Wheeler of Huntington and Joni Huffman of Hurricane; four brothers, Shannon Simmons of Hurricane, Casey Simmons of Hurricane, Kyle Huffman of Wayne and Joseph Ward of St. Albans; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Rebecca Chapman of Huntington; and paternal grandparents, Diana Chapman of Salt Rock and Wandell Huffman of St. Albans. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
