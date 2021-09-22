AMOS EUGENE LeMASTER, 81, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born January 27, 1940, at Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late James E. and Virginia Watts LeMaster. Amos was a 1963 graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy and owner of the Wayne Pharmacy. He served as president of the Wayne Health Services as well as Valley Health System of Wayne. He was also president of the Wayne Little League and member of the Wayne Baptist Church and the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department. A sister, Nada LeMaster, also preceded him in death. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Paula Jean Padgett LeMaster; a daughter, Mary Beth Jude of Ashland, Ky.; two sons, Amos Eugene LeMaster Jr. (Amy) of Wayne, W.Va., and Joe LeMaster (Rebecca) of Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters, Gladys Cyrus of Kenova, W.Va., and Mary Ransbottom (Garee) of Huntington, W.Va.; two brothers, James E. LeMaster (Ada) of Spartanburg, S.C., and Robert LeMaster (Linda) of San Diego, Calif.; six grandchildren, Davin, A.J., Addy, Alivia, Violet and Lila LeMaster; a special friend, Debbie Rice; and a host of additional relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Fred Ferguson and Rev. Rick Perdue officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery at Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800, or www.sendtheword.org.
