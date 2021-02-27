AMOS KELLEY MAYNARD, 89, of Ceredo, W.Va., peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., on Sunday, February 28, at 2 p.m. with Roger Maynard and Tommy Damron officiating. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Dad was born July 3, 1931, in Dunlow, W.Va., the oldest of 10 children born to the late Oscar and Sadie Smith Maynard. He was a member of Echo United Baptist Church of Wayne and also attended Rt. 60 Freewill Baptist, Kenova. Dad was a very loving son, brother, husband, father and papaw. He treasured the time spent with his growing family and many friends. He retired from the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 543, United Mine Workers of America 9649 and Oglebay Norton Company of Ceredo, W.Va. At Heaven’s gate he will reunite with his loving wife of 63 years, Ailene Joyce Gilliam Maynard. By her side, their beloved children, Ronnie and Bryan Maynard and beautiful daughter, Patty Blair; son-in-law, Herman Robertson, and brothers, Loyd, Herbert and Raymond Maynard. Dad leaves behind his loving daughters, Karen Robertson and Robyn Smith (Fox Ruff) of Kenova, Bev Edwards (Mike) of Ceredo, Ben Blair of Huntington, and daughter-in-law, Cindy Maynard of South Point, Ohio. Dad has nine loving grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild who will miss his love and laughter. Left to grieve are seven siblings, many cousins, in-laws and a host of wonderful friends. His humble life was full of happiness. He loved the Lord and enjoyed camping, fishing, riding 4-wheelers, mechanics and working in the yard. He enjoyed being outside, whether that be sitting on the front porch or simply going on long drives, good food and flea markets. To know Amos is to love him. A kind, gentle and loving soul. A unique and fun sense of humor, usually ready with a story or a joke. When he heard a good one, he would make every effort to repeat it. He loved to laugh, play pranks and always wore a smile on his face. If help were needed, he would not hesitate and never, ever wanted recognition for it. He had a selfless, humble spirit and never liked to be the center of attention. In life and now in death, he wouldn’t want us to focus on him but instead focus on the happiness in each of our lives. He would want us to appreciate each other. He will be missed greatly, but we find comfort in knowing he is now with loved ones he lost and missed dearly. What a beautiful reunion that must be!
