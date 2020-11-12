Thank you for Reading.

AMY SUSAN CHILDERS, 35, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born November 26, 1984, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Childers. She is survived by her children, Megan and Julianna Childers; mother, Debra Childers; brother, Chad Hale; uncles, Mike and Jack Turner; great-aunt, Pauline Gue; and many special friends. She was a member of Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post No. 9738, Guyandotte. A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the VFW Post No. 9738 in Guyandotte. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

