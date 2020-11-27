ANAGENE SMITH BOYD, 91, widow of Glen Boyd, passed away November 24, 2020, in Paramount Cabell Midland Senior Living. She was born July 9, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va. She graduated from Huntington High and worked in management for C&P Telephone (Bell Atlantic) during her career. She served with her husband as missionaries post-retirement in Barbados and nearby islands, sharing their love of Christ. She loved going to the beach with her family and attending Marshall sporting events with her husband, including many Bowl games. She is survived by her two beloved children, Vicki (Gary) Morrison of South Point, Ohio, and Mark (Staci) Boyd of Huntington, W.Va.; sister, Betty Jo (Tyree) Kiser of Boise, Idaho; and special nieces, Tamara Cantelo, Tarita Davidson and Tabby Anderson; grandchildren, Ashley Morrison of Huntington, W.Va., Whitney (Bill) Taylor of Chesapeake, Ohio, Jamie (Brandon) Adkins of Barboursville, W.Va., and Josie Boyd of Kenova, W.Va.; step-granddaughter, Shelby Paugh of Jacksonville, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Brady and Beau Adkins of Barboursville and Sadie Taylor of Chesapeake, Ohio. Special thanks to the special caregivers at Paramount. A private family funeral service will be held later this week. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church Mission Fund. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.hensonandkitchen.com.
