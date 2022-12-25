ANDREA LEE ALLEN GOODWIN, 65, of Ormond Beach, Fla., was formerly from Huntington. She is the daughter of the late Gene Allen and Annyce Toler Allen of Huntington. She was a 1975 graduate from Huntington East High School, a 1979 graduate from Marshall University, and earned a Master's Degree from Stetson University. Andrea and her husband were on a cruise when she had stroke and was removed by helicopter to a port hospital where she passed away. She and her husband had just purchased land in West Virginia to retire there. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Goodwin of Ormond Beach, Fla.; mother, Annyce Allen of Daytona Beach, Fla.; brother, George Allen of Sacramento, Calif.; and nephew, Dexter Allen of Sacramento, Calif. Rememberance plans incomplete at this time.

