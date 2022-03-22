ANDREA NICHOLE KIRK, 27, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Our Heavenly Father on March 9, 2022. Andrea was born October 5, 1994, in Huntington, W.Va. She attended public school in Cabell County where she initially received her G.E.D. Andrea is a fun loving, beautiful, down to earth, free spirit. To know her is to love her. Andrea is preceded in death by her father, Bobby Ray Kirk Jr.; paternal grandfather, Bobby Ray Kirk; maternal grandfather, Virgil McCoy; maternal grandmother, Brenda Barrett. Andrea leaves behind to remember and cherish her memory her mother, Christina Kirk; the love of her life and husband, Quincy Crabtree, and their three children, Quinton, Adrean and Ella Mae Crabtree; sister, Amber Burns; three brothers, Tra, Brandon and Aiden Kirk; stepfather, Leslie Bryan; stepbrother, Josh Bryan; uncles, Timmy (Dana) Kirk and Samuel McCoy; first cousins, Cameron McCoy, Josh Spurlock, Montana Kirk and Derek Kirk; mother-in-law, Sheree (Sidney) Figg; brother-in-law, Christopher Crabtree; sister-in-law, Courtney Crabtree; niece, Aracoma Burns, and three nephews, Lakota Burns, Darien Jackson and Owen Crabtree; special friends, Krista Ramey and Ashley Wolford; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

