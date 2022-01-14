ANDREW DALE NELSON, “POPPY,” 63, of Wayne, W.Va., died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. He was born February 12, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Shirley Delores Blatt Nelson and the late Jack Nelson. Andy was the owner and operator of Nelsons Meat Processing. An infant son, Zaine Braxton Nelson, also preceded him in death, along with a brother, Tony Nelson. Survivors include a daughter, Cara Nelson (Jeremy) of Prichard, W.Va.; three sons, Brandon Nelson (Jayme) of Ironton, Ohio, Andrew Brennan Nelson (Allison) of Chesapeake, Ohio, Ryan Cooper Nelson “The Chosen One” of Lavalette, W.Va.; his fiancée, Jenny Ross and her daughter Daisy Cabe; three sisters, Sharon Denning (David) of Huntington, W.Va., Charlotte Thompson (Terry) of Prichard, W.Va., Sherry Webb of Prichard, W.Va.; a brother, Donnie Nelson (Hope) of Lavalette, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Taylor, Braxton, Reagan, Brody Nelson and Lacie Hall; special friends, Riian Van der Merwe, Todd Chadwick, Scott Davies, Scott Brumfield, Pat Webb; and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zaines Room at Cabell Huntington Hospital NICU, c/o CHHE Federal Credit Union, 1204 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701 (Please write in the memo, Zaines Fund Acct. 6071). Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

