ANDREW DALE NELSON, “POPPY,” 63, of Wayne, W.Va., died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. He was born February 12, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Shirley Delores Blatt Nelson and the late Jack Nelson. Andy was the owner and operator of Nelsons Meat Processing. An infant son, Zaine Braxton Nelson, also preceded him in death, along with a brother, Tony Nelson. Survivors include a daughter, Cara Nelson (Jeremy) of Prichard, W.Va.; three sons, Brandon Nelson (Jayme) of Ironton, Ohio, Andrew Brennan Nelson (Allison) of Chesapeake, Ohio, Ryan Cooper Nelson “The Chosen One” of Lavalette, W.Va.; his fiancée, Jenny Ross and her daughter Daisy Cabe; three sisters, Sharon Denning (David) of Huntington, W.Va., Charlotte Thompson (Terry) of Prichard, W.Va., Sherry Webb of Prichard, W.Va.; a brother, Donnie Nelson (Hope) of Lavalette, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Taylor, Braxton, Reagan, Brody Nelson and Lacie Hall; special friends, Riian Van der Merwe, Todd Chadwick, Scott Davies, Scott Brumfield, Pat Webb; and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zaines Room at Cabell Huntington Hospital NICU, c/o CHHE Federal Credit Union, 1204 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701 (Please write in the memo, Zaines Fund Acct. 6071). Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kenova community continues to petition parole after 30 years
- Record quest set aside in emotional Fairland victory
- New planned strip mall development in South Point contingent on infrastructure grants
- DR. KENNETH J. O'CONNOR
- Brad Smith and E. Gordon Gee: WVU, Marshall cooperate to move state forward
- Lochow, Bartrum head Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State football team
- Ball named new president of Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Justice receiving care at home, ‘not doing well’ after contracting COVID-19
- PRYCE MIDDLETON HAYNES II
- Basketball rivals comfort one another in deaths of parents
Collections
- Photos: 34th annual The Original Toughman Contest
- Photos: 34th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Night Two
- Photos: First day of Marshall's 2022 Spring semester
- Photos: “A Night on 5th” art walk
- Photos: Boy's basketball, Huntington St. Joe vs. Lawrence County
- Photos: Facing Hunger Foodbank mobile food pantry
- Photos: Snow in Huntington
- Photos: Readers share their January snow photos
- Photos: Marshall vs. FAU, men's basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston, boys basketball