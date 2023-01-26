ANDREW DEE EARLES, 69 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born January 28, 1953, in Huntington the son of the late Leon and Kathlene Hunt Earles.
Andy was a Navy veteran and proud to have served on nuclear submarines as Chief Petty Officer. He enjoyed sharing stories of the many wonderful friends and shipmates he served with and the many locations they visited. His tattoo commemorating crossing the Arctic Circle was a favorite memento of his service.
He was Video Operations Specialist for Special Collections at Marshall University Morrow Library. He was an integral part of the James E. Morrow Library family for more than thirty years and leaves many loving friends that he shared so many wonderful adventures. Everyone has an Andy story to share and they were so much more than colleagues, they were family.
Nothing meant more to Andy than his family. He is survived by his sister Jennifer York and brother-in-law David; two nieces, Cassie Vickers (Cody) and Casey Grace McDonald (Sean); three grandnieces, Ryleigh Bledsoe, Katie Vickers, Davey McDonald and one grandnephew, Finn McDonald, who are absolutely heart-broken and lost without their Uncle Andy to stir up trouble with them at the dinner table. He also leaves countless cousins who he enjoyed many family reunions with, and a very special aunt Bonnie Sue Ratliff. He is also survived by some very special friends who he also loved as family, Lori Thompson and Kristen Vannatter, and Marty Powers.
We invite you to join us at Beard Mortuary on Friday, January 27, 2023, for his celebration of life reception beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a Celebration service at 6 p.m. All who knew Andy knew of his love for all things Marshall, Star Wars and Grateful Dead. We ask that you don your favorite Marshall University attire, Grateful Dead concert t-shirts, and / or Star Wars apparel to share in his official retirement reception. Please come ready to laugh, love, and share your stories and memories of this extraordinary man with us. Andy loved having family and friends around and being loud and making sure everyone was always entertained. He was happy, loving, and his usual curmudgeon self until the end, for which we are very thankful. We hope you will join us prior to the service for story time. GO HERD!
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cabell Midland Athletic Boosters, memo: Volleyball Team, 2300 Rt. 60, Ona, WV 25545, to support the volleyball team which two of his grandnieces participate in and are a part of.
