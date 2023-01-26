ANDREW DEE EARLES, 69 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born January 28, 1953, in Huntington the son of the late Leon and Kathlene Hunt Earles.

Andy was a Navy veteran and proud to have served on nuclear submarines as Chief Petty Officer. He enjoyed sharing stories of the many wonderful friends and shipmates he served with and the many locations they visited. His tattoo commemorating crossing the Arctic Circle was a favorite memento of his service.

